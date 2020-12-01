Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Anti-rabies vaccine scam: Quetta health DG remanded in NAB custody

Quetta Health DG Remanded

QUETTA: An accountability court in Quetta granted on Tuesday 14-day physical remand of Quetta’s director general of health Dr Shakir Baloch and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital medical superintendent Abdul Ghaffar Baloch in a graft case.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce both accused before it upon expiry of their physical remand along with a progress report.

Also Read: NAB unearths Rs250 mn ‘illegal assets’ owned by Balochistan govt official

Dr Shakir Baloch and Abdul Ghaffar Baloch were arrested on charges of illegally giving permission for the purchase of more than 200,000 anti-rabies vaccines worth Rs4 billion. The government documents showed that the vaccines were received but, in fact, they were not, according to the bureau.

They were arrested after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) cancelled their pre-arrest bail in the case.

Read: NAB files reference against Balochistan’s mineral officials, coal company

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Nawaz proclamation: FO submits certified documents in IHC

Pakistan

SC adjourns Sindh’s appeal in Daniel Pearl case hearing till tomorrow

Pakistan

Railway traffic suspended in Karachi as sacked PSM employees block track

Pakistan

Our responsibility to ensure fair trial in Jadhav case: IHC CJ


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close