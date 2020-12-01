Anti-rabies vaccine scam: Quetta health DG remanded in NAB custody

QUETTA: An accountability court in Quetta granted on Tuesday 14-day physical remand of Quetta’s director general of health Dr Shakir Baloch and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital medical superintendent Abdul Ghaffar Baloch in a graft case.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce both accused before it upon expiry of their physical remand along with a progress report.

Dr Shakir Baloch and Abdul Ghaffar Baloch were arrested on charges of illegally giving permission for the purchase of more than 200,000 anti-rabies vaccines worth Rs4 billion. The government documents showed that the vaccines were received but, in fact, they were not, according to the bureau.

They were arrested after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) cancelled their pre-arrest bail in the case.

