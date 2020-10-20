NAB unearths Rs250 mn ‘illegal assets’ owned by Balochistan govt official

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed assets worth Rs 250 million owned by a Balochistan government official of the housing department, Noor Lehri, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a NAB spokesman, the superintendent engineer of the housing department is blamed for owning illegal assets worth Rs 250 million, which included bungalows and flats in Karachi and Quetta.

The NAB said that it has filed a reference against the accused Noor Lehri and another person Malik Naveed for possessing a Benami account, which was used for the suspected transactions worth Rs 132 million.

“The accused have obtained pre-arrest bail to avoid arrest at the hands of the NAB authorities,” the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB officials have taken action against corrupt officials in Balochistan in past and most recently, the accountability watchdog’s Balochistan chapter took action against the land grabbing mafia by arresting three persons over their alleged involvement in constructing an illegal housing scheme on the government land.

Read More: NAB files reference against Balochistan’s mineral officials, coal company

According to NAB officials, the land grabbing mafia had sold out plots by launching an illegal housing scheme on government land. During the raid, all records of the housing scheme’s officers was seized, whereas, the action was also finalized against the government officers for assisting the culprits.

More arrests were expected to be made which include many high-ranking officers for their part in the construction of an illegal housing scheme in Balochistan’s Kuchlak town.

Comments

comments