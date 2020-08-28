Housing scam: High-ranking officers likely to get arrested by NAB Balochistan

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan chapter has taken against the land grabbing mafia by arresting three persons over their alleged involvement in constructing illegal housing scheme on the government land, ARY News reported on Friday.

The NAB sources told ARY News that more arrests are expected to be made which will include many high-ranking officers for their part in the construction of an illegal housing scheme in Balochistan’s Kuchlak town.

According to NAB officials, the land grabbing mafia had sold out plots by launching an illegal housing scheme on government land. During the raid, all records of the housing scheme’s officers have been seized, whereas, an action has been finalised against the government officers for assisting the culprits.

Earlier on August 19, the director-general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter had taken action over the complaints of affectees against an illegal Grand Avenue housing scheme.

The anti-corruption officials had arrested a businessperson and planner of the housing scheme, Riaz Chohan, over alleged financial scam worth Rs2.5 billion.

According to NAB Lahore, Riaz Chohan had launched the Grand Avenue housing scheme in 2012 by acquiring 62 Kanal land and allegedly sold out 4,000 Kanal to the citizens.

More than 200 affectees had registered complaints against the owner of the housing society regarding the massive financial scam. Moreover, the accused person has not made the housing scheme approved by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) so far.

