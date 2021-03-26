Govt sets up 42-strong committee for Anti-Rape ordinance implementation

ISLAMABAD: In order to launch a crackdown against rife sexual abuse cases in the country, the government has put together a special 42-strong committee overseeing the implementation of Anti-Rape Ordinance issued late last year, ARY News reported.

The federal ministry of law has set up a 42-member committee putting Maleeka Bokhariof Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in charge whose first session held today to deliberate the ordinance.

Starting a few months from now, the committee is likely to convene a weekly session to ensure the ordinance comes to fruition. It comprises, among others, the officials from interior ministry, health, and home ministries of all provinces.

TV anchor and senior journalist of ARY News Maria Memon has also been made part of the committee.

The Anti-Rape ordinance was rolled out late last year after President Arif Alvi promulgated it to curb the incidence of sexual abuse in the country.

READ MORE: President Arif Alvi promulgates anti-rape ordinance 2020

President Arif Alvi promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 on Dec 15 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders.

The ordinance was finalized by the government’s legal time following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trials of the rape cases across the country. The courts will be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months.

Comments

comments