President Arif Alvi promulgates anti-rape ordinance 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ordinance was finalized by the government’s legal time following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trial of the rape cases across the country. The courts will be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months.

The identity of the rape victim would be kept secret as per the ordinance.

Last month, it emerged that the federal government had decided to bring an ordinance for pronouncing strict punishments to the rape convicts.

The decision had been taken in a session of the government’s legal team which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan where he was given a briefing over the legal procedures to pronounce penalties to the rapists and regulations for the protection of witnesses.

While addressing the session, PM Imran Khan had said that the authorities will have to bring up a plan for curbing rape incidents and any delay in its legislation would be disastrous for the country.

