Federal govt to bring ordinance to give strict punishments to rapists

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to bring an ordinance for pronouncing strict punishments to the rape convicts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision was taken in a session of the government’s legal team which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan where he was given a briefing over the legal procedures to pronounce penalties to the rapists and regulations for the protection of witnesses.

While addressing the session, PM Imran Khan said that the authorities will have to bring up a plan for curbing rape incidents and any delay in its legislation will be disastrous for the country.

Sources told ARY News that PM Khan refused to give more time to the legal team for the lawmaking. He directed the legal team to work day and night to finalise the legislation.

The premier said that justice must be provided to the victims through the speedy trial of rape cases.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and other concerned officials.

The legal team has been ordered to bring forward a comprehensive plan for keeping the identity of the child rape victims under secrecy besides ensuring to keep their future safe and secure. The concerned authorities decided to expedite the legislation following the instructions of the premier.

Earlier in September, it was learnt that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had decided that it will bring to parliament a bill to penalize sex offenders; rapists with castration.

Imran Khan had approved of the legislation, to castrate rapists once proven guilty, and the government bodies will now introduce it to the parliament soon, the sources have confirmed.

Later in the same month, PM Khan had reiterated his vow for approving strict punishment to culprits involved in sexual assaults against women and children and ordered federal cabinet members to expedite legislation process of a draft bill.

The premier had directed to immediately bring the draft bill in the concerned cabinet committee. He had vowed those sex offenders will be given exemplary punishments by the federal government.

