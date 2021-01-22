Anti-smuggling drive: 1,482 illegal petrol pumps sealed

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, as many as 1,482 illegal petrol pumps were sealed during an ongoing countrywide crackdown against sale of smuggled petroleum products.

The campaign launched against oil smuggling on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and led by the Ministry of Interior is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

Among 1,482 sealed fuel stations, 92 were sealed in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and four were sealed in Sindh.

From 11 January, 1,482 petrol pumps have been sealed, while 3 million litres of petrol and 10 million litres of diesel were seized.

Read more: Authorities announce crackdown against petroleum smuggling on PM directives

During a meeting on Jan 4, the prime minister was informed that the country was deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

Prime Minister Khan had said the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action against elements involved in such illegal acts.

Comments

comments