ISLAMABAD: The federal revenue board has notified on Monday of a crackdown against illegal petroleum product smuggling in the country on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Starting today, the revenue watchdog has begun its operations against smuggling of all petroleum products sold and purchased in the country which translate to about US$ 2 billion of illegal trade annually.

This illegal trade via smuggled petroleum products causes the national exchequer about Rs200 billion in terms of taxes as the transactions are all under the table.

With the new directives by the PM, the crackdown will be conducted in collaboration with Customs, Rangers, FC, and the district administrations of relevant jurisdiction.

According to the notification, the pumps will be bound to furnish their credentials when the authorities pay a visit to them ans upon failing to do so, their pumps and licenses will be suspended.

With new crackdown on the books, those found involved in the smuggling, including fuel station owners, will be sentenced to five- to 10 years in jail while their pumps, fuel carriages will likely be confiscated as well.

The suspects found in violation and involved in the smuggling will be tried under Customs Act.

Also, it has been duly notified to the public that those who inform the authorities of any suspected smuggling bid, their names will be kept secret.

