LAHORE: The United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres left Pakistan after concluding his four-day visit to the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Munir Akram see off UN Chief at the Lahore airport. Mr.Guterres lauded Pakistan’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the region and also appreciated Islamabad’s steps to defeat terrorism.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during his four-day stay in Pakistan participated in the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” and delivered a keynote address.

He appreciated Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees from last four decades and urged upon the international community to come forward to help Pakistan.

UN chief also held meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Antonio Gutres lauded Pakistan s efforts in fight against terrorism.

The UN chief also paid special visits to Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. During his visit to Lahore, he had visited Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque.

On his return, an album containing pictures of his four day visit to Pakistan was presented to him.

