‘A welcome symbol of interfaith harmony’: UN chief tweets after Kartarpur visit

LAHORE: United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, who is in Pakistan on a four-day visit, visited the Kartarpur Corridor today.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter after the visit, the UN chief said: “I was honoured to visit Pakistan’s newly opened Kartarpur Corridor – a corridor of hope, connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites.”

“This is a welcome symbol of interfaith harmony.”

Upon his arrival at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab and Kartarpur corridor, he was received by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Qadri.

Officials briefed the UN chief on the development of the Kartarpur corridor.

During his visit, the UN secretary general also met with various Sikh leaders and shared a meal with them, who were already present at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab. He also laid floral wreath at the grave of Baba Guru Nanak.

