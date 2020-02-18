UN Chief Antonio Guterres visits Kartarpur corridor

LAHORE: The United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid a visit to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab and Kartarpur corridor here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Qadri.

The officials briefed UN chief on the development of Kartarpur corridor. Antonio Guterres also visited the library established in Kartarpur corridor.

The UN chief also met with various Sikh leader and shared meal with them, who were already present at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab. He also laid floral wreath at the grave of Baba Guru Nanak.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated last year the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The step highlights Pakistan’s efforts for promoting religious harmony and peace in the region. The Islamabad’s move to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the facilitation of the Sikh community is being widely appreciated by the Sikh leaders.

UN Chief arrives in Lahore

UN chief along with his delegation reached Lahore from Islamabad on Monday night on a two-day visit to the Punjab capital.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht received the UN secretary-general on his arrival at the airport.

UN secretary-general also administered anti-polio drops to children in Lahore.

Addressing the students at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the UN chief said that keeping in view the challenges ahead there is a dire need of changes in the curriculum currently being followed.

He also stressed upon the importance of climate change and said that they had to take future decisions keeping in view the climate change. “Environmental pollution is one of the biggest global issues today,” he said.

Speaking over unequal distribution of power worldwide, he said bringing equality among the nations and people is not an easy job and any efforts in this regard require a lengthy process.

On Monday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and attended International Conference for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

During his meeting with the UN chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

