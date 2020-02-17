Antonio Guterres says UN supports return of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said despite inner problems Pakistan extended its support to Afghan refugees, ARY News reported.

“Afghan refugees are being hosted by Pakistan from past four decades with open heart” Antonio Guterres said while expressing his views in the International Conference on Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

Starting his address with ‘Aslam Alekum’ the UN chief said Pakistan kept its doors opened for Afghan refugees despite difficult times and added that Pakistan is world’s second biggest Afghan refugees host country.

He appreciated Islamabad’s move of registration in Pakistan and admitted that International cooperation is lesser as compared to Pakistan’s sacrifices for Afghan refugees.

Guterres said the UN is in favour of Afghan refugees return to their country with dignity and added that International aid is essential for the refugees to create ease for them.

Highlighting the importance of peace in Afghanistan, he change can be brought into lives of millions of people through Afghan peace process.

“Solution is Afghan problems can only be resolved from its soil.”

It is pertinent to mention here that with 4.5 million Afghan refugees who migrated from their country due to ongoing wars since 1970’s, Pakistan hosts second-largest refugees population after Turkey globally.

