‘They came, they talked and they left’, tweeted Vawda on APC moot

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda today (Wednesday) said that the All Parties Conference (APC) had no substance, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Vawda said: “Today’s APC’s result was as expected, they came, they talked and they left.”

The minister claimed that he had foretold that the opposition may sit together against the government but could never be truly together.

Vawda further added: “God willing the budget would pass.”

Such APC’s have come and gone and they have not been able to shake our resolve, elaborated Vawda.

Vawda also claimed that the opposition now stands helpless and has no options.

Faisal Vawda emphasises enactment of ‘River Act’

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda while chairing the 54th Annual Meeting of Federal Flood Commission, emphasised on the need to implement the ‘river act’

“There is dire need to remove the encroachments in the Flood Plains of river waterways through the enactment of the act and its strict enforcement by the provinces to reduce losses to the public and private properties and precious human lives from likely floods in the coming monsoon season,” Vawda had remarked in the meeting.

Ministry of Water Resources’ annual coordination session of the federal and provincial authorities held today, under Federal Flood Commission was to review preparedness for 2019-Monsoon Season.

