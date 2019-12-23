APCNGA announces to open all CNG stations in Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has announced to open all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh from Tuesday, ARY News reported on Monday.

APCNGA will not anymore follow the directions of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and will open all CNG stations in Sindh from tomorrow (Tuesday), reads the statement.

The CNG dealers association said that stations will resume operations from Tuesday at 8:00 pm.

The gas shortage has intensified with the advent of the winter as domestic consumers facing the problem of low gas pressure.

Most of the homes in several localities of Karachi as well as in other parts of Sindh facing the issue of low gas pressure causing headache to housewives in cooking.

The situation is not better in various cities of Punjab where undeclared gas load shedding causing problems for the citizens in Lahore as well as other parts of the province. ” Only the export industries being supplied gas on preferential basis”.

It is to be mentioned here that the CNG stations across Sindh were re-opened after the closure of four days as long queues of the vehicles witnessed on the filling stations on Saturday.

The shutdown of the CNG stations had further aggravated the plight of the commuters in Karachi using public transport.

