CNG stations in Sindh to resume operations from tonight

KARACHI: All compress natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province will resume their operations today (Friday) at 11:00 pm, announced Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a notification, the CNG stations will now open tonight at 11:00 pm instead of tomorrow (Saturday). The gas supply will continue till 8 pm (Saturday).

In an earlier notification, the SSGC announced that CNG stations will open on Saturday at 8:00 am across the province.

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in gas pressure of SSGC, reads the notification.

