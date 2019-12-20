Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CNG stations in Sindh to resume operations from tonight

CNG stations,

KARACHI: All compress natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province will resume their operations today (Friday) at 11:00 pm, announced Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a notification, the CNG stations will now open tonight at 11:00 pm instead of tomorrow (Saturday). The gas supply will continue till 8 pm (Saturday).

In an earlier notification, the SSGC announced that CNG stations will open on Saturday at 8:00 am across the province.

Read More: Govt bans CNG school vans in Peshawar

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in gas pressure of SSGC, reads the notification.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

History Made: Biggest container laden ship anchors down at KPT

Pakistan

Socio-economic development of Balochistan govt’s top priority: PM Imran

Business

Ali Zaidi suggests tax exemption for registered ships

Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto condemns unprovoked Indian firing across LoC


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close