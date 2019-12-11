Govt bans CNG school vans in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has imposed a ban on the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in school vans, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the deputy commissioner, Peshawar following directives of Peshawar High Court has ordered strict action against vans using Compressed Natural Gas kits.

The ban has also been imposed on the use of substandard and uncertified CNG kits in public transport.

Anyone found flouting the order would be dealt with under Section 188.

This order shall come into force hence forthwith for a period of 30 days, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) imposed a ban on usage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in school transport, vans and public vehicles.

