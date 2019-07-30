OGRA imposes ban on LPG for school vans, public transport

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of rising incidents of gas cylinder blasts in vehicles, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) imposed ban on usage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in school transport, vans and public vehicles, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, OGRA asked provincial transport authorities, police and inspector general of motorways to initiate a crackdown against usage of LPG cylinders in public transport and school vans.

An OGRA official said that the decision would help curb gas cylinder-related incidents in vehicles. The official urged the police and other concerned authorities to remove the LPG cylinders from the vehicles.

Read More:14 children suffer burns in Karachi school van fire

Earlier on January 5, at least 14 children had suffered burn wounds when their school van caught fire in Orangi Town.

According to rescue officials, some of the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention whereas those with severe burns had been moved to the Civil Hospital’s burns ward.

Police officials had relayed that a short circuit caused the fire but the compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder installed in the vehicle remained intact.

