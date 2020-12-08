Apple launches over-ear headphones ‘AirPods Max’

Known for its innovative tech products, Apple has launched a new pair of over-ear headphones called the AirPods Max.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: “AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design.

“The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.”

The headband of the AirPods Max is made from stainless steel and is covered in a breathable knit mesh canopy, helping to reduce on-head pressure.

The ear cups are can also pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of the user’s head, and are made from memory foam.

In terms of sound quality, the AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-range, and crisp high-frequency tones.

Like the AirPods, they also have Active Noise Cancellation, ensuring you’re not interrupted while enjoying your music or podcasts.

Apple explained: “AirPods Max delivers immersive sound through Active Noise Cancellation so users can focus on what they are listening to. Each ear cup features three outward-facing microphones to detect environmental noise.”

The headphones can automatically detect when they’re on your head, and once in place will automatically resume audio.

Read More: Apple secretly adds new button to iPhone

And if you take them off or even simply lift an ear cup, the audio will be paused.

Other impressive features include 20 hours of battery life, as well as smart switching, allowing you to move sound between different Apple products.

The AirPods Max isn’t cheap with a retail price of £549 and the consumers could choose from five colours – space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink – with availability from December 15.

Comments

comments