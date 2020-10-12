LAHORE: The appointment of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Justice LHC, Justice Qasim Khan accepting the plea for hearing issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments.

The court has sought a reply from both the governments.

It may be noted that IGP Punjab Inam Ghani had been appointed as new police chief after the federal government decided to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post in the month of September.

The decision was taken by the federal government after differences emerged between the IGP Punjab and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

The main reason behind the removal of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir had also surfaced as the former police chief expressed reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh over action against the land mafia.

