Reason behind removal of IG Punjab surfaces: sources

ISLAMABAD: The main reason behind the removal of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has surfaced, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The federal government has decided to remove Shoaib Dastagir as IG Punjab after he expressed reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh.

Sources said that the main reason behind the removal of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post was his differences with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shikh over action against the land mafia.

The IGP was not in favour of strong operation against the land mafia, while the CCPO was neglecting his opinion in this regard and was carrying out a stern operation, well-informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought new names for the appointment of new IG Punjab.

Earlier in the day, IGP Shoaib Dastagir met with Chief Minister Punjab for the solution of the problem, but he failed to convince him.

CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh has been directed to continue his duties as CCPO Lahore, while notification regarding removal of IGP Punjab is said to be issued today, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has changed five IGPs in two years.

