Federal govt decides to remove IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir: sources

LAHORE: The Federal government on Tuesday has decided to remove Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The move has been taken by the federal government after differences emerged between the IGP Punjab and CCPO Lahore.

Sources claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given the approval to remove IGP from his post.

CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh has been directed to continue his duties as CCPO Lahore, while notification in this regard is said to be issued today, sources added.

Earlier in the day, IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir had called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, the IGP had presented his reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh.

On Monday, Inspector-General of Police (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir had refused to perform his duties after developing serious differences with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh, sources said.

