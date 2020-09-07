Tussle between IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore gets ugly

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has refused to perform his duties after developing serious differences with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

“Either CCPO will remain in his place or me,” the IG Punjab was quoted as saying by the sources after he had conveyed his reservations over the appointment of Umar Shaikh to the Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting three days back and to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar recently.

The sources claimed that the differences emerged after the Lahore CCPO hurled a taunt at the incumbent IG Punjab during a meeting with Lahore police officials.

Umar Shaikh was quoted as saying during the meeting that ‘Go and tell IG Punjab that I have become the CCPO’.

According to sources, Umar Shaikh, after his appointment recently, has also directed police officials in the CCPO Lahore office to refrain from acting on the orders of the IG Punjab office.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab police witnessed a major overhaul five days back as 20 officers were transferred from their posts.

Umar Salamat has been appointed as DPO Gujrat, whereas, the predecessor Tauseef Haider was given the charge of AIG Inquiries. DPO Khushaab Rana Shoaib Mehmood was appointed as SSP Operations Rawalpindi.

DPO Chiniot Husnain Haider is appointed as district police officer (DPO) Hafizabad and the predecessor Bilal Iftikhar is given charge of SP Security Lahore. SSP Operations Faisalabad Ali Raza is deputed as DPO Mandi Bahauddin and SSP RIB Najeebur Rehman is appointed as DPO Pakpattan.

DPO Pakpattan Sahibzada Bilal is transferred as SSP Headquarters Farooqabad, SP Police Training Schools Abdul Wahab as SP Investigation Punjab, Naseebullah Khan as SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

