KP Govt to observe day of APS tragedy as ‘Solidarity Day’

PESHAWAR: The Army Public School (APS) incident that resulted in the martyrdom of 144 children and adults who died on December 16, 2014 is being remembered by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government as a day of solidarity, ARY News reported on Friday.

A national tragedy which awakened the Pakistani nation and became a rallying cry for them to unite against terrorism.

This cataclysmic event led to a decisive war against terrorism which resulted in a marked improvement in the security situation. However, four years on, the wounds inflicted by the deadly attack on Army Public School (APS) have not healed. The tragedy is etched on the memory of the Pakistani nation.

The provincial government has decided to observe the tragedy with tremendous reverence and pay glowing tributes to the martyrs, solidarity will be shown with the loved ones of those who lost their lives and pledges will be renewed to keep the country and its children safe from all evils.

According to an official notification issued in the regard, special commemorative ceremonies will be held in schools across the province.

The notification asks for pictures and names of all the martyrs of the APS attack to be displayed on the main gates of educational institutes as a reminder to their tremendous sacrifice and to instill courage and dignity among the students to tackle all possible challenges in life and to rekindle love for the homeland.

The Minister for Education, Ziaullah Bangash in a statement said that the martyrs of APS are our heroes, the honorary and selfless sacrifice of the children that day helped put a stop to nefarious enemy plans.

