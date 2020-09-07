APS&CA rejects government’s decision of phase-wise school reopening

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Schools and Colleges Association (APS&CA) has rejected the government’s decision of reopening schools phase-wise, ARY News reported on Monday.

“All classes in schools should be reopened at the same time”, said Chairman All Pakistan Schools and Colleges Association (APS&CA) Malik Abrar Hussain in his statement.

He added that more delay will be harmful to the students as five precious months of the academic year have already been lost. The APS&CA chairman questioned when the shopping malls and other business activities are running in the country, then how come schools will increase coronavirus patients?

Mr. Hussain alleged government of targeting the schools and demanded to stop such practices and announce reopening of all classes of schools at the same time.

Read more: Sindh wants reopening of educational institutions in phases

Earlier in the day, the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference (IPEMC) decided in principle to allow educational institutions to reopen on September 15 starting from universities, colleges, and classes nine and ten.

The decision was made during a meeting of the IPEMC presided over by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. All the provincial education ministers attended the meeting through video link.

Comments

comments