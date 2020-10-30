ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday condemned attacks on holy and revered personalities of Islam in the European countries.

Addressing the opening session of National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference held to mark Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) in Islamabad, he said those indulging in such acts have no realisation and regard for the sentiments of the Muslims.

Patronising blasphemous acts at state level will only create friction in their own societies, President Alvi said in reference to French President Emmanuel Macron’s Islamophobic comments.

The president urged Ulema and Mashaikh to educate the masses on social and health issues, including climate change, cleanliness and equality.

He said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) especially focused on equality in society, rights of the poor, environmental protection and cleanliness. He stressed the need for following the teachings and life of the Holy Prophet.

He lauded religious scholars for playing their role in the successful fight against Covid-19 and expressed the resolve that Pakistan will emerge as a strong nation.

