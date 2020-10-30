Eid Miladun Nabi: 21-gun salute held in Lahore, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: A 21-gun salute was held in Lahore and Peshawar at the crack of dawn on Friday to show respect for Holy Prophet (PBUH) on Eid Miladun Nabi being celebrated across the country with processions and special gatherings.

The Jawans of Pakistan Army fired the 21-gun salute to welcome the day and raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasoolul Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) and Pakistan Zindabad.

Special prayers were also offered in different mosques in the city for peace, progress, prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.

People are holding processions and organising special gatherings on the occasion with religious scholars shedding light on the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Law enforcement agencies have put in place foolproof security arrangements to deter any untoward incident.

