Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) being celebrated across country

KARACHI: Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

The day will dawn with thirty one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country will be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the mankind.

An International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference will be held in Islamabad today under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The opening session of the conference will be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi while Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the concluding session.

Prominent Ulema and Mashaikh, scholars and foreign delegates will participate in the conference and threw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Muslims across the world observe the Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

