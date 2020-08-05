India planning to commit genocide in Occupied Kashmir: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan would stand alongside the people of the occupied Kashmir despite Indian efforts to change the demography of the territory and its involvement in the genocide of the Kashmiris, ARY NEWS reported.

I have a firm believe that Kashmir will be liberated, he said while addressing the Senate session and expressed his gratitude towards Turkey, Malaysia, and other countries who have raised their voice in support of the Kashmiris.

He also thanked those who released reports on violence in Kashmir and said that such reports have highlighted the plights of the Kashmiris.

The president also appealed to the government and the Parliament to continue their joint efforts on the Kashmir issue. “Parliament has always shown its unity on the issue,” he said and demanded of India to immediately end a curfew in the occupied territory and withdraw its 900,000 armed forces.

Arif Alvi asked India as to why it has imposed a curfew in occupied Kashmir if everything is fine in the area and compared it with the free movement allowed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“Come and see everything is going as usual in Azad Kashmir,” he offered and demanded of the Indian authorities to lift the ban on social media in the area.

They have imposed such restrictions to hide their injustices against Kashmiris and demanded of the Indian authorities to release Hurriyat Conference leadership.

Read More: Modi’s August 5 move a blunder; provided further momentum to Kashmir’s freedom movement: PM Imran

Arif Alvi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and he raised voice for Kashmiris at international forums and expressed the country’s willingness towards peace in the region.

“We have always expressed our desire for peace and even released the Indian pilot captured on Pakistani soil,” he said adding that on contrary India always talked about war and revenge.

He said that Pakistan has responded to the Indian aggression and vowed to continue moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris.

Comments

comments