MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi committed a big mistake by amending the constitution and stripping away the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir on August 5 of last year, ARY News reported.

While addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) assembly on the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal), PM said that Narendra Modi committed blunder on 5th of August last year and had won the election overwhelmingly on the basis of hatred against Pakistan and Hindutva card.

“I believe that Kashmiris are going through an era [of suffering] which, God willing, will end in victory for them. Modi’s true face of barbarism has been exposed in the world at large,” said PM Khan, adding that Modi’s RSS was against minorities and committing atrocities on them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Kashmir became the focal point of the world attention due to the effective measures taken by the incumbent government.

“Pakistan highlighted Kashmir issue at every international forum and I raised the Kashmir cause with US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK prime minister and other leaders of the world,” he added.

He said that revocation of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir was a part of Modi’s election agenda, which he implemented after winning the election. The prime minister said that Narendra Modi was hesitant to revoke the special status of IIOK in his last tenure.

“Modi thought Pakistan won’t act against his August 5 move and lockdown would dampen Kashmiri people’s spirits, he was proved wrong on both counts”.

Speaking about new political map of Pakistan, PM Imran Khan said that it was a mandatory move to show the world that India has illegally occupied Kashmir and it is a disputed territory.

PM Imran announced that Pakistan will honour Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani with Nishan-e-Pakistan on August 14 for his bravery and stance on Kashmir.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Muzaffarabad and inaugurated “Resistance Wall” in memory of the oppressed Kashmiris in Muzaffarabad.

He also participated in a solidarity walk along with AJK President and Prime Minister and others to commemorate one year of the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Asif Hussain briefed Prime Minister Imran about the resistance wall.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Istehsal today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the one-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

On the 5th August 2019, the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

