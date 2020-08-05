ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) in their struggle for self-determination.

In his message on Kashmir Siege Day marking 365 days of the unprecedented, inhuman military siege and communication blockade since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan will always stand with its brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) until they get the right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the United Nations as per the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

“Let me be absolutely clear: Pakistan will always be with its brothers and sisters in IIOJK. We will never accept, and neither will the Kashmiris, the illegal Indian actions and oppression of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

The prime minister reiterated his call for the international community to step in immediately and take practical steps to force India to reverse its present course against the Kashmiri people.

“For the sake of the besieged people of IIOJK, and for the sake of fairness, justice and human dignity, it is imperative that the international community steps in immediately and backs its words of condemnation with practical steps that will force India to reverse its present course against the Kashmiri people,” he added.

While calling Indian atrocities in IIOJK as a crime against humanity that had destroyed lives, crippled livelihoods, and imperiled the very identity of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), PM Khan said: “Eight million Kashmiris have been made prisoners in their own homes by Modi government.”

Imran Khan said the extremist and expansionist BJP-RSS combine, represented by the current Indian Government, is unabashedly pushing the ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

The official statement further said that Indian government is seeking to change the demographic structure of the region and turn its Muslim majority into a minority in blatant violation of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and international laws, particularly the 4th Geneva Convention.

Young men are being extrajudicially martyred in “fake encounters” and so-called “cordon and search” operations, almost on a daily basis, while the real Kashmiri political leadership remains incarcerated,” he remarked, the PM Office quoted him as saying in the message.

