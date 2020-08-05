Youm-e-Istehsal: PM Imran Khan to address AJK assembly today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly today, as Pakistan marks Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

In a tweet on Wednesday, PM Imran said that he will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal.

“Kashmiris in IIOJK have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of 5th Aug last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK”.

I will address the AJK Assembly today to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal. Kashmiris in IIOJK have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of 5th Aug last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2020

“I will continue to be an ambassador for all Kashmiris whose voices India has tried to silence through its brutal illegal occupation of IIOJK,” PM Imran said, adding that after many years his government raised the Kashmir issue effectively at international forums.

“We have also depicted the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and our commitment to UNSC resolutions in the political map of Pakistan released yesterday,” he added.

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today (Wednesday) across Pakistan and other parts of the world to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the one-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Read More: Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today to express solidarity with Kashmiris

On the 5th August 2019, the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

Comments

comments