PTI Sindh conducts train march on Kashmir Siege Day

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter has conducted a ‘Train March’ from Karachi to Sukkur on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ being observed across the country and other parts of the world today to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, ARY News reported.

PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MNA) from Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh symbolically labelled the train as ‘Srinagar Express’.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that train march was conducted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants raised slogans for Kashmir’s freedom.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other PTI Sindh chapter leaders participated in the train march.

کشمیری عوام سے اظہار یکجہتی کے لئے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا ٹرین مارچ کا انعقاد، ٹرین مارچ کراچی سے رواں دواں۔ گورنر سندھ اور پی ٹی آئی کی سینئر قیادت بھی موجود۔ #یوم_استحصال_کشمیر pic.twitter.com/Kmdmo3aO7g — PTI Sindh Official (@PTISindhOffice) August 5, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Istehsal today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the one-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Rallies are being taken out across the country to denounce Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people.

On the 5th August 2019, the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

