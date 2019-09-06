Armed forces are fully capable to give befitting response to enemy: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday while paying rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis on the Defence Day has said that on this day our valiant forces foiled the evil designs of the enemy.

In her message on the eve of Defence Day, Awan said our martyrs are our pride who defeated a several times bigger enemy. She said this is the most memorable day of Pakistan’s military history.

The SAPM said it is also the day of reaffirmation to make Pakistan welfare and impregnable force by reviving the spirit of unity, harmony, and brotherhood.

She said this is the day which reaffirms our resolve for the defence of the motherland against all threats.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully equipped and capable to give a befitting response to any aggression of the enemy.

Read more: President, PM pay rich tributes to sons of soil on Defence Day

Regarding Kashmir, the special assistant said dream of durable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

She said Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein. She said defending the stance of Kashmiris amount to strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

Comments

comments