President, PM pay rich tributes to sons of soil on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day have paid tribute to the brave soldiers and martyrs of the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of armed forces, Mr Alvi vowed to always remember the families of martyrs in his prayers.

The nation is celebrating Defence and Martyrs Day Thursday (today) to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis who stood as solid wall to defend the motherland against the aggression of enemy.

The president said on this very day, Pakistan Army and the nation jointly foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

September Spirit has made our independence and sovereignty invincible. I am proud that in addition to being fully modernized, our Armed Forces are imbued with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice and are capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism.

On this Defence and Martyrs Day, we reiterate solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren and renew our resolve that we will continue to support their right to self-determination. We will continue raising their just struggle for freedom at all levels and platforms.

In his message of the Defence Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence and does not want war with anyone.

But he vowed to give a befitting response to any cross border aggression. “Pakistan won’t compromise on its national security and integrity.”

The Defence Day of Pakistan is not limited to only 6th September but its real spirit remained alive throughout the year, he stated, adding “We present salute and devotion to our Shuhada and Ghazis who performed their duty in defending the motherland.”

In the 1965 war, the valour of our Armed Forces and the spirit of our people presented a true picture of oneness and coordination, discipline and perseverance.

