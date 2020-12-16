Armed forces fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s armed forces, with the support of our great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said this while visiting the field exercise area near Gujranwala today. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also accompanied the army chief during his visit.

#COAS & #CAS visited field exercise area near Gujranwala today. COAS & CAS witnessed ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems & airspace management were practiced. The exercise manifested the concept of (1/4) pic.twitter.com/lcUGnTTWvC — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2020

On the occasion, the COAS lauded the professionalism of army air defence and expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness.

“There is need for greater cooperation, integration synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid battlefield challenges that lie ahead,” the army chief emphasised.

Read More: ‘Pak Army will always live up to nation’s expectations’: COAS Bajwa

The COAS and the air chief witnessed the ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems and airspace management were practiced, read the statement

The exercise manifested the concept of comprehensive layered integrated air defence in which air defence weapons of all regimes were incorporated.

The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving synergy amongst air defence elements, manoeuvring forces and all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft helicopters and drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy, the military’s media wing added.

