‘Pak Army will always live up to nation’s expectations’: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of Gujranwala Corps, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the corps during the visit.

…and procedures for conventional operations. Speaking with participating troops, COAS appreciated battle worthiness and impressive training standards achieved by the formation. Training being hallmark of professional competence, plays a vital role in enhancing combat (2/4) pic.twitter.com/09l20hZqD7 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 22, 2020

Later, the Army chief visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops honing battle drills and procedures for conventional operations.

Speaking with participating troops, the COAS said, “Whatever the odds, Pakistan Army will always live up to the expectations of our great nation in the defence of the motherland, Inshallah.”

Read More: COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps, lauds soldiers’ professional prowess

He maintained that training being a hallmark of professional competence, played a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle, said ISPR.

The Army chief appreciated battle worthiness and impressive training standards achieved by the formation.

The COAS also visited CMH Gujranwala where he was updated on various up gradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients, the statement said, adding that the COAS also lauded the efforts of Army Medical Corps in containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives.

Earlier, on arrival, Commander Gujranwala Corps Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir received the COAS.

Comments

comments