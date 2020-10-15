COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps, lauds soldiers’ professional prowess   

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Bahawalpur Corps, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on operational, training and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corps, said the military’s media wing.

#COAS visited Bahawalpur today. COAS was briefed on operational, training and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corps. COAS also witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1500 meters. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/41Ykwfs1UF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 15, 2020

The COAS also witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1500 meters.

Read More: Pak Army focused towards internal, external challenges: COAS Bajwa

Interacting with officers and the soldiers, the army chief appreciated their professional prowess and high morale, ISPR said and added that the COAS lauded shooters on their commendable marksmanship skills.

He particularly congratulated trainers for optimum utilisation of extreme long range facility developed to train high-quality marksmen and snipers who are proving decisive in today’s battlefield environment. The COAS said, “Training is a vital part of every soldier’s professional development and must remain our hallmark to meet the challenges of the future battlefield.”

Qamar Javed Bajwa also inaugurated the Soldiers’ Club at Bahawalpur Garrison for the welfare of troops and their families.

Comments

comments