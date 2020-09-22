Pak Army focused towards internal, external challenges: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum today to witness demonstration of state of the art, Chinese origin third-generation Main Battle Tank VT-4, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, COAS expressed satisfaction over the demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4, another addition to the inventory of Armoured Corps after the recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that potent war fighting machine will be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction.

The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, manoeuvrability, firepower capabilities and state of the art technology.

While interacting with the officers and men, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan Army was alive to emerging challenges and regional threats, the army’s media wing said.

“We are completely focused towards internal and external challenges to defence of the country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

COAS lauded troops for professionalism, operational readiness and highest training standards to meet challenges of modern-day battlefield requirements.

