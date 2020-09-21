ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s office today, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, matters of national security were discussed in the meeting between the prime minister and COAS Bajwa.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The meeting also discussed the Afghan peace process, Indian ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) and regional security matters came under discussion.

Federal cabinet members and other officials were also present during the meeting, added sources.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed met parliamentary leaders last week and discussed administrative affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Read More: Army has no role in country’s politics: Military leadership

During the meeting, the military leadership said that the army will continue to help civil administration, whenever it is needed and stressed to keep the army away from political matters.

The military leadership has made it clear that it has no role in the country’s political matters, election reforms and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Comments

comments