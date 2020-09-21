Army has no role in country’s politics: Military leadership

ISLAMABAD: The military leadership has made it clear that it has no role in the country’s political matters, election reforms and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed met parliamentary leaders last week and discussed administrative affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the meeting, the military leadership said that the army will continue to help civil administration, whenever it is needed and stressed to keep the army away from political matters.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had categorically said that the government will not bow down before any blackmailing tactics.

Read more: Govt will not bow down to any blackmailing: PM Khan

This he stated while expressing his views with the Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, who called on him at his office in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan said that all the state institutions are on the same page and added that nation stands firmly united with its institutions.

It may be noted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his speech in the All Parties Conference, yesterday, had raised allegations over state institutions.

Comments

comments