Govt will not bow down to any blackmailing: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday categorically said that the government will not bow down before any blackmailing tactics, ARY News reported.

This he stated while expressing his views with the Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, who called on him at his office in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the current prevailing political situation in the country and matters related to the new legislation. Opposition All Parties Conference (APC) also came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan said that all the state institutions are on the same page and added that nation stands firmly united with its institutions.

Reacting on Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the APC, the premier termed it as part two of ‘Why I was ousted”. Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed not to bow down before any blackmailing and continue accountability process.

On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had alleged in his virtual speech that the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has turned into a tool for revenge against political opponents.

