Nawaz Sharif should have announced return to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should have announced to return to Pakistan in his speech, ARY News reported.

In his reaction over the former prime minister’s speech in APC, Fawad Chaudhry said that elder Sharif is inviting masses to initiate agitation movement, but he should have announced the date of his return to the country first.

The minister said he was not in favour of allowing Sharif to fly to London as he was not ill and added that his recent visits of resturants in London shows that he is fit and sound.

Nawaz Sharif should come back to country and serve his punishment, the minister added.

On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had alleged in his virtual speech that the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has turned into a tool for revenge against political opponents.

Nawaz Sharif, while virtually addressing the all parties conference (APC) hosted by Pakistan People’s Party, had thanked the participants of the event and prayed for health recovery of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Sharif said that he believed the organisation of the opposition’s APC as a decisive turn in the country’s politics and brave decisions are needed to be take

