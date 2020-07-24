KARACHI: Five armed men snatched a truck loaded with sacrificial goats in Karachi’s area of Sukhan on Friday.

As per details, unidentified armed men intercepted a mazda truck and took away 67 sacrificial goats from Sukhan. Following the incident, the traders reached Sukhan police sttion to register the case of the incident.

Describing the incident, the traders said that five unidentified gunmen made them hostage and managed to flee after snatching their livestock.

The snatched livestock worth Rs4 million. The police said that they have recovered an empty truck from Sohrab Goth. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Two dacoits caught and beaten up by citizens in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

It may be noted that unidentified armed men snatched Rs0.5 million from the traders in a cattle market situated in Surjani Town.

Last year, two alleged dacoits were caught red-handed by citizens after robbing a goat seller in Karachi while one accomplice managed to flee from the location.

The dacoits were severely beaten up by the outrageous crowd over looting Rs40,000 from a goat trader in the local sacrificial animals’ market situated in Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Comments

comments