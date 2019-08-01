Two dacoits caught and beaten up by citizens in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI: Two alleged dacoits have been caught red-handed by citizens after robbing a goat seller in Karachi while one accomplice managed to flee from the location, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The dacoits were severely beaten up by the outrageous crowd over looting Rs40,000 from a goat trader in the local sacrificial animals’ market situated in Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to the reports, a gang of robbers looted a goat trader but they sensed for being surrounded by the citizens. Suddenly, one of the dacoits lodged aerial firing to disperse the crowd and flee from the location.

However, the citizens caught the remaining two dacoits at the crime site and tortured them.

Police officials arrived in at the crime scene and taken the alleged dacoits into custody. Police officials told media that they have recovered two pistols from their possession.

The arrested men were shifted to the local police station for further investigation and a search operation was commenced to nab the absconding criminal.

Earlier on Wednesday, law enforcers had arrested one member of the gang of dacoits who injured a citizen over resistance after he was deprived of Rs400,000 outside a bank in Karachi.

The incident took place in a densely populated Korangi area of the metropolis where four dacoits looted a citizen and later wounded him over resistance.

However, the timely action by the personnel of law enforcement agencies, police and Rangers, was carried out in the area when the dacoits entered into a nearby house for robbery.

One dacoit, identified as Fayyaz, was nabbed by the law enforcers and also recovered stolen mobile phone and cash from his possession. However, other members of the gang managed to flee from the location.

Law enforcers told media that the outrageous crowd wanted to kill the dacoit but he was prevented from being lynched by the angry citizens.

The arrested criminal was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

