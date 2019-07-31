One dacoit arrested after wounding citizen over resistance in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcers have arrested one member of the gang of dacoits who injured a citizen over resistance after he was deprived of Rs400,000 outside a bank in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a densely populated Korangi area of the metropolis where four dacoits looted a citizen and later wounded him over resistance.

However, the timely action by the personnel of law enforcement agencies, police and Rangers, was carried out in the area when the dacoits entered into a nearby house for robbery.

One dacoit, identified as Fayyaz, was nabbed by the law enforcers and also recovered stolen mobile phone and cash from his possession. However, other members of the gang managed to flee from the location.

Law enforcers told media that the outrageous crowd wanted to kill the dacoit but he was prevented from being lynched by the angry citizens.

The arrested criminal was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Earlier on July 15, A woman was shot dead near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi for resisting robbery.

According to police officials, a woman identified as Shazia was shot by robbers for showing resistance during a robbery attempt. The bullet penetrated the car’s roof and hit the woman’s head, said police.

A broken purse hook and a 30 bore bullet shell were found from the car of a woman which shows that it was a robbery attempt, added police.

She was shifted to hospital for medical aid where she scummed to her injuries. The deceased was the wife of NED University’s professor, Ali Raza.

