Armeena Khan receives outstanding public service award in UK

Pakistani-Canadian actor Armeena Khan has been awarded a certificate for ‘Outstanding Public Service’ in the UK, she announced earlier on Twitter.

“So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Townhall today,” tweeted Armeena on May 22, sharing pictures of herself accepting the award alongside her husband, British-Pakistani Fesl Khan.

The 34-year-old received the award from the Mayor of Burnley, Lord Wajid Khan, a British-Pakistani who holds the distinction of being the youngest man to be elected to the mayor’s office in the UK.

So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today 🙏🏻. Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today. pic.twitter.com/4aYjibMX5L — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 21, 2021

“Thank you, Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today,” she added.

While it remains unclear what she was awarded for, it is understood that the couple has been actively campaigning for the Palestinian cause in the UK in the wake of Israel’s most recent offensive in the region.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO8beCNj3DU/

Armeena and Fesl have also partnered up with others to establish the Us Together UK initiative and organized a vigil for Palestine in Manchester. “Our hearts were heavy but it was a peaceful vigil. Muslims, Hindus, Christians came together and spoke for Palestine,” Armeena had said, sharing pictures from the vigil.

Comments

comments