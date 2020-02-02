Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from house in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Acting on the information provided by the arrested suspect, the police conducted raid at a house in Dastagir area of Karachi and sized the explosive material and sophisticated arms.

The police seized nine RPG rockets, 60 hand grenades, 10 detonators, mortar shells, 38 SMGs and satellite telephone dumped in the house.

Sources said that a suspect Shahid alias KDA is the owner of the house. He is an employee in Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Read More: Police seize huge cache of explosives, arms in Dera Ismail Khan

Last year on September 22, Police had foiled a major terror bid by recovering huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition in two different intelligence-based search and strike operations in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the police, more than 20 kilograms of explosives, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, bulletproof jackets and material used in suicide bomb blasts had been seized from the basement of a house in village Himmat.

More than 30 kilograms of explosives had also been recovered during a raid near Zafarabad area.

