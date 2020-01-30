Cache of arms, explosives recovered from Rawalpindi vehicles, two held

RAWALPINDI: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered two vehicles filled with arms and explosives and nabbed two people for their involvement in carrying the material in Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

The raid was carried out by the Saddar Division police in Rawalpindi, within the remits of the Chauntra police station.

The law enforcement authority seized two vehicles filled with arms and explosives and nabbed the two criminals, who were trying to supply weapons to parts of the Punjab province.

The items recovered during the raid included 36 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, a huge quantity of explosives and ammunition.

The police have shifted the culprits for further investigation.

On January 03, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police claimed to have busted at least eight gangs of dacoits and arrested 34 suspects in separate raids.

Speaking at a press conference at his office, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said, “CIA has recovered over Rs28.9 million cash, a huge quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other valuable items from the possession of the suspects.

He noted that one of the busted gang was comprising Afghan nationals, adding that after committing crimes in the federal capital, they used to take shelter in Afghanistan.

The police officer said that the suspect was also involved in looting Rs12mn from the vehicle of Pakistan Post.

Comments

comments