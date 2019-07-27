Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Army captain martyred in Balochistan attack laid to rest  

SARGODHA: Pakistan Army Captain Aqib Javed, who embraced martyrdom while fighting with terrorists in Balochistan, was laid to rest with full military honour in his native town of Sargodha on Saturday night, ARY News reported.  

A large number of people from all walks of life and Army officers attended his funeral prayers. On the occasion, floral wreaths, on the behalf of President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa were laid at his grave.

Paying tribute to the martyred captain, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qyreshi said in a tweet, “I want to show the world the face of a young officer Captain Aaqib Javed martyred today who was meant to get married on the 24th of August.”

 

Read More: ‘Selfless sacrifice’: DG ISPR shares photos of martyred servicemen

Earlier in the day, ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan tribal region.

The Director General Inter-Services Public Relations had shared a collage of photos of those martyred in these attacks on Twitter and had said: “Selfless sacrifice. Our Martyrs Our pride.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘Selfless sacrifice’: DG ISPR shares photos of martyred servicemen

Pakistan

Police to hold area-wise monitoring of around 10,000 suspected criminals: AIG Karachi

Pakistan

People reject opposition’s negative politics: CM Buzdar

Pakistan

Rs250 million approved for renovation of St Patrick’s church


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close