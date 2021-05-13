Army chief offers Eid prayers at LoC, lauds soldiers’ morale

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Eidul Fitr prayers with soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC).

He lauded the morale and devotion of the soldiers as well as their operational preparedness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said.

Gen Bajwa said the security, safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan is the military’s responsibility. The Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to the nation’s expectations, he vowed.

COAS paid a rich tribute to martyrs of Pakistan for rendering sacrifices for the country’s sake. “We take pride in performing duty as soldiers and defend the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion,” the ISPR quoted him as saying.

On this Eid, he said we must not forget the valiant struggle of brave people of Kashmir. It is time to end the human tragedy in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of the region and the UN resolutions.

